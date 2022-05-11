ABS-CBN News composite/file

MANILA — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday ordered the strict implementation of the "no permit, no rally" rule in the capital, saying the public needed to "move on" from the May 9 elections that triggered several street protests.

Hundreds of demonstrators on Tuesday trooped to the Commission on Elections office in Manila to condemn alleged anomalies and the malfunctioning of vote counting machines that forced some voters to wait for hours or entrust their ballots to authorities.

“Para po tayo ay tuloy-tuloy na sa move on sa buhay, e 'yung mga kaguluhan na binabalak at ginagawa na nakadistorbo sa pamumuhay ninyo, 'yun po ay kailangang kumuha ng permit,” Domagoso said during a “Special Report Live” streamed on his Facebook page.

(For us to move on with life, those who are planning or staging commotions that disrupt your lives should get permits.)

The mayor said he instructed the city police and barangay officials to enforce the Public Assembly Act 1985.

The law requires permits for assemblies in public places, except for freedom parks.

Liwasang Bonifacio near the city hall, and Roces bridge or formerly and commonly known as Mendiola, both located in the city of Manila, are primary venues of protests.

Domagoso on Tuesday conceded defeat in his Malacañang bid and urged the public to "support" the administration of presumptive president Sen Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

On Wednesday, Domagoso also ordered the removal of posters and other election materials in Manila. He said Manila’s Department of Public Services has started clearing operations.

"Huwag kayong magugulat ha. Baka mamaya magkatampuhan na naman. Tapos na po eleksiyon, wala na pong bisa o halaga, value, itong mga poster na to," the 47-year-old mayor said, addressing candidates.

(Please don't get surprised. I'm afraid you will have bad feelings about this. The election has ended, and there's no longer any use or value for these posters.)

For private households and establishments, Domagoso said the city would provide help in removing election materials. He also urged Manila residents to turn over the dismantled campaign materials to garbage trucks for proper disposal.

