A participant submits her ballot for scanning during the Comelec's mock elections at the Padre Zamora Elementary School in Pasay City on Dec. 29, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA – A Commission on Elections (Comelec) official on Wednesday said the ballots seen being torn in a now-viral video were not used in the May 9 elections.

These were mock ballots used in preparation for Halalan 2022, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said.

“Yun pong balotang pinakita, napakalabo pa, may pinakita may posisyon may mga shade, tingnan niyo po ah. Pero lumayo yung camera, habang nakalayo siya, tapos pinupunit, tingnan niyo po blangko yung balota,” he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

“Yun po’y mga fake na balota, na pupuwede pong ginamit yan para doon sa mga pagte-train, tine-train yung mga botante nila kung paano mag-shade,” added the official.

(The ballots shown were blurry, it was also shown that some positions were shaded. But the camera panned out, while it was zooming out the ballots were torn up, these were blank ballots. These are fake ballots, which may have been used to train voters on how to shade.)

Garcia said political parties typically produce mock ballots to teach supporters how to properly cast their vote.

“Tingnan niyo po, yung pong mga may kopya ng video na 'yon. Blangko po yung mga balota na ‘yan-- habang pinupunit, ganoon po kalaki yung blangko. Therefore hindi po siya tunay na mga balota.”

(Those who have copies of that video, look at it. Those ballots were blank, the blank space was huge. Therefore, these are not real ballots.)

Reports of faulty vote-counting machines (VCMs), power outages, and other issues marred Monday's elections, the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Comelec said the impact of defective VCMs was "not significant" compared to the glitches encountered in the previous elections.