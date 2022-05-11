A picture showing leading presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. visiting the grave of his father, the late president Ferdinand E. Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig after #Halalan2022. Bongbong Marcos' Twitter page.

MANILA - Leading presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. visited the grave of his father, the late president Ferdinand E. Marcos, at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig after the 2022 National and Local Elections.

In a tweet on his official Twitter page, the younger Marcos was shown placing flowers on his father's grave. Another picture showed him wiping his face, while another showed him sitting in front of the grave.

As of 10:02 a.m., Bongbong Marcos leads the presidential election, with 31,078,160 compared to the 14,809,501 votes gained by his closest rival Vice President Maria Leonor "Leni" Robredo. This is based on partial and unofficial results aggregated from 98.24 percent of election returns.

Once Marcos is proclaimed president, it would mark the return of his family's rule over the Philippines after 36 years.

Several of Marcos' rivals for the presidency have already conceded, such as Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, labor leader Leodegario "Ka Leody" De Guzman, and Senator Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao.

On Tuesday, the Commission on Elections affirmed the dismissal of three disqualification cases against Marcos. But Akbayan, one of the petitioners of the cases, said it would elevate its petition to the Supreme Court.

