The Commission on Elections en banc sitting as the National Board of Canvassers for senators and party-list at the PICC. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections en banc was off to a slow start in its work as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) for senators and party-list, canvassing only 8 certificates of canvass in its first partial, official running tally for the 2022 elections.

The NBOC’s National Tally Sheet Report #1 covered the results from Malabon, Baguio City, Abra, Ifugao, Benguet, Apayao, Kalinga and Mountain Province.

NBOC began its work Monday.

[1/2]Here are the leading Senate bets based from the partial, official tally of National Board of Canvassers:



“For this, yung atin pong (our) official, partial, canvass report number 1, the registered voters covered in that report are 1,336,015. The voters who actually voted are 1,117,445 or a voter turnout of 83.64 percent," Comelec acting spokesman Rex Laudiangco said.

The NBOC has to canvass 327 certificates of canvass to come up with the final and official tally that will be the basis to proclaim 12 senators and the party-list groups that will get the 63 seats allotted to them in the 19th Congress.

Here are the leading Senate bets based on the partial, official tally of NBOC.

1. Robin Padilla: 612,684

2. Raffy Tulfo: 521,381

3. Loren Legarda: 492,504

4. Mark Villar: 427,025

5. Win Gatchalian: 424,797

6. Chiz Escudero: 378,428

7. Alan Peter Cayetano: 369,589

8. Joel Villanueva: 358,280

9. Jinggoy Estrada: 336,498

10. JV Ejercito: 332,936

11. Migz Zubiri: 319,858

12. Jojo Binay: 284,124

However, Binay is out while reelectionist Sen. Risa Hontiveros is part of the winning circle in partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data, with about 98 percent of election returns transmitted as of 4:17 p.m.

'TEDIOUS PROCESS'

Laudiangco explained that canvassing is a tedious process where results must first be vetted for discrepancies by the NBOC, lawyers, and the watchers before these are admitted into the official tally.

Aside from the tedious vetting process, commissioner George Garcia explained that another reason for the slow start was the pace of transmission by local canvassing boards due to local politics.

"Monitor niyo 'yung mga areas na di pa tapos ang canvass ng provincial. Medyo may mga ilang politikong dine-delay yung canvass kasi lalo na mga incumbent na na-unseat tapos gumagawa ng ibang paraan para di muna magkaroon ng proclamation," Garcia said.

(Monitor the areas where the provincial board has yet to finish canvassing. There are some politicians who delay the canvassing because the incumbent might be unseated, so they are trying to delay the proclamation of winners.)

Garcia explained that the automated election system requires that all election returns are accounted for before it can generate a certificate of canvass that will be submitted to the next level of canvassing. When elections were manual, national results can be submitted separately from the local results.

The Comelec remains optimistic it can proclaim winning senators and party-lists within the week or at the latest Sunday.

“We will endeavor to finish kahit hanggang gabi mamaya. We're hoping we can finish everything for example by Saturday, we can have a proclamation by Sunday," Garcia said.

—With a report from Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News