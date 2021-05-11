Terrorist group sub-leader killed in Maguindanao

MANILA - A terrorist group sub-leader was killed in a military operation in Maguindanao Tuesday, the Western Mindanao Command said in a statement.
The military conducted an operation in Barangay Dapaiawan in Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguindanao, which led to the death of Kopang Sahak, a.k.a. Tarzan, a sub-leader of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maguid Group, according to Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., commander of the Western Mindanao Command.
Kopang Sahak was also listed in the Department of National Defense Order No. 216 with a standing warrant of arrest for frustrated murder.
"We continue to mount our offensives to neutralize the remaining members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maguid Group in the area," said Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy, commander of Joint Task Force Central.
A total of 11 Daulah Islamiyah personalities have been "neutralized" in central Mindanao since January 2021, according to WesMinCom.
