Selebrasyon ng Eid'l Fitr sa Cotabato City, hinimok na gawin sa bahay na lang

Hinimok ni Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani ang mga magdiriwang ng pagtatapos ng buwan ng Ramadan na sa bahay na lang gawin ang mga pagdarasal imbes na sa mga mosque.

“We appeal to all our Muslim brothers and sisters to perform our Eid prayers in our respective homes so we can be safe with our families and loved ones. We ask for your utmost understanding and we hope that we will continue to follow all our minimum health protocols,” ani Guiani.

Hindi magsasagawa ng sambayang sa People’s Palace ng lungsod sa Huwebes.

Hindi aniya tiyak na mapatutupad ang physical distancing kung maraming tao ang dadalo sa sambayang, lalo na’t patuloy na tumataas ang bilang ng mga positibong kaso ng COVID-19 sa lungsod.

“Despite our MGCQ status in Cotabato City, we cannot guarantee that the allowed 30% capacity of every venue, and physical distancing, will be followed thereby increasing the risk of spreading the virus. As you can see in our daily COVID tracker, our cases increase by the day and we record COVID-related deaths every week here in our city,” ayon kay Guiani, sa kanyang Facebook account Martes ng hapon.

Base sa tala ang Ministry of Health ng Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), pumalo na sa 1,465 ang kabuuang kaso ng coronavirus sa Cotabato City habang 110 naman dito ang active cases.

- Ulat ni Chrislen Bulosan