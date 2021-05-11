PH posts 4,734 new COVID-19 cases; 12 labs fail to submit data

People line up for a community pantry along Mapagmahal Street in Quezon City on May 6, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines reported 4,734 additional COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, as the country announced its first two cases of the virus variant first detected in India.

According to the health department, the relatively fewer cases for the day was due to the failure of 12 testing laboratories to submit data on Sunday.

Based also on the latest bulletin, only 32,205 samples were collected by accredited laboratories that day, of which 12.2 percent tested positive for the virus.

The day's new cases, the lowest announced in nearly two months according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, raised the country's cumulative tally to 1,113,547, of which 56,752 are considered active.

There were 59 more people who died due to the disease, bringing the country's death toll to 18,620.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased to 1,038,175 with 7,837 newly announced recuperations.

The total number of recoveries accounts for 93.2 percent of the Philippines' overall case count.

According to the health department, the first 2 cases infected with the B.1.617 variant are male OFWs who had no travel history to India.

The World Health Organization said the B.1.617 variant of COVID-19 first found in India last October seemed to be transmitting more easily.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday said the lower number of cases being reported in recent weeks could be attributed to the fewer number of samples being received by testing laboratories.