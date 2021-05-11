Not knowing when Duterte is joking, serious a 'big problem' - Lacson

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Tuesday it has become difficult to discern when President Rodrigo Duterte is serious or is joking during his public address.

Duterte, during his weekly address aired Monday evening, said his election promise to ride a jet ski to challenge Chinese incursion in the West Philippine Sea was a "pure joke" and that those who believed it were "stupid."

"We may have a big problem here because we don’t know at what point he was joking, at what point he was serious. We don’t know anymore when he is joking, when he was not," Lacson told ANC's Headstart.

"That’s a problem because he said he was just joking during the campaign debate that he would ride a jet ski to the West Philippine Sea. After that, he said he actually ordered a secondhand jet ski. At what point was he joking? At what point was he serious? We don’t know anymore, so we have a big problem in our hands," he said.

Lacson said this is problematic because "we cannot understand anymore" which parts of his speech were said as jokes and which ones are serious statements. "Mahirap yun. It’s really hard for Filipinos," he said.

Duterte said his "bravado" during the 2016 presidential debates was a "pure campaign joke," but he followed it up by adding that he secondhand jet ski, but spare parts for it have not arrived.

During the televised debates ahead of the presidential elections, Duterte said he always wanted to be a hero and if China kills him, "Bahala na kayo umiyak dito sa Pilipinas" (Cry for me here in the Philippines).

Later that year, while Duterte was already in office, an arbitral court favored Manila in its case against Beijing. The ruling junked China's historical claims to the South China Sea, within which is the West Philippine Sea. However, Duterte shelved the victory as he pursued warmer relations with the Asian economic giant, which included investments and loans.

RELATED VIDEO