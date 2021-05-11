DFA reports 24 add'l Pinoys sick with COVID-19 overseas, 1 new death

Travellers wearing personal protective equipment as a precuation against COVID-19 arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parańaque City on March 17, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday logged 24 more Filipinos infected with COVID-19 outside the country, raising the total recorded cases among them to 18,569.

According to the agency's latest bulletin, 6,042 Filipinos abroad are still battling the respiratory disease.

COVID-related fatalities increased by 1 to 1,161.

Except for Tuesday, May 9, May 7, and May 1, the DFA has been reporting no new fatalities due to COVID-19 so far this month, data collated by ABS-CBN News showed.

Today, the DFA reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new recoveries, and 1 new fatality among overseas Filipinos.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/2BhB65O3tt — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) May 11, 2021

There were 17 more Filipinos who recovered from the virus overseas, raising the total number of recoveries to 11,366.

To date, there are a total of 94 countries and territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

In the Philippines, over 1.113 million people have been infected by the disease, of which 56,752 are considered active.

More than 18,600, meanwhile, have died due to the disease in the country.

The Department of Health earlier in the day announced the local presence of the more transmissible virus variant initially detected in India, which some experts point to as the reason behind the surge of infections there.

The country's first 2 cases of the B.1.617 variant are from male overseas Filipino workers who had no travel history to India.

Philippine authorities earlier imposed a travel ban to those coming from India until May 14, in a bid to prevent the variant's entry.

WATCH: