Additional 74 repatriates from war-torn Sudan arrive at the NAIA Terminal 1 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 4, 2023. The new batch is part of around 300 Filipinos who have signified their intention to leave Sudan amidst the civil war. ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Around 50 to 60 Filipinos were still stuck in Sudan with their employers and spouses amid the conflict there, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wednesday.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said these individuals wanted to evacuate the country due to security concerns.

"May nakausap tayong isang kababayan, gustong umuwi na. Nandoon siya sa employer nila. Ang gagawin natin kakausapin natin 'yung employer nila para pakawalan sila," Cortes said in a televised briefing.

"Siguro natatakot ang employer na kapag pinakawalan ay may mangyayari sa kanila but we will assure itong mga employer natin na pag umalis sila sa kanilang poder, kargo na ng Philippine government... ang security ng mga kababayan natin," he added.

The DFA official assured the Filipinos stuck in Sudan of aid, noting that banks in the area were closed.

Despite this, however, their agency will reach out to those affected.

"We will find our way, perhaps through our honorary consulate na magbigay ng ayuda sa kanila. Pag-aaralan natin kung paano yan," he said.

Meanwhile, 474 Filipinos have so far been repatriated, with a couple of batches scheduled to arrive in the country this week.

Some batches were still in Cairo and Port Sudan bound for Jeddah, he said.

"Hindi tayo nakakuha ng isang malakihang eroplano. Ang ginagawa natin ay nagbibigay tauo ng commercial flights para sa kanila," he said.

Financial assistance awaits repatriated Pinoys from Khartoum.

The OWWA and the Department of Migrant Workers also vowed to provide help to overseas Filipino workers who lost their jobs because of the conflict.