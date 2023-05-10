MANILA — The Department of Transportation on Wednesday said it continues to acquire new assets and training for its attached agency the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista says this is a part of the agency's "comprehensive modernization."

However, these projects could only do so much.

On the sidelines of the Makati Business Club forum, Bautista told the press they need additional funds given the heightened need to modernize the PCG.

"May mga programs to acquire more assets, but we need more funding. We will ask for funding for 2024; in fact, we are working on the new budget na nga," Bautista said.

Recently, a Chinese coast guard ship cut off a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists in the disputed South China Sea, causing a near-collision.

The near-miss off the Spratly Islands was the latest in a steady string of incidents between China and the Philippines in the West Philippine Sea.

In his earlier speeches, Bautista vowed that the modernization efforts would turn the PCG into a "world-class" service and develop its personnel to become "comparable to coast guards of other developed countries."

He also stressed the vital role of the Philippine Coast Guard in maritime safety and security and called for continued diplomacy in the country's sovereign waters.

In October, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that his administration would support the PCG in its goal to modernize.

Maritime security experts have long urged the government to prioritize the modernization of the Philippine Coast Guard amid China's increasing assertiveness in the West Philippine Sea.

Currently, the Philippine fleet has only 3 vessels that can conduct long-range patrols.

HOUSE BILL

House Bill 8028 aims to modernize the PCG and enhance its capabilities to protect the country's maritime borders.

The proposed law seeks to provide the PCG with modern equipment, vessels, and facilities to safeguard the country's maritime interests effectively.

Under the bill, the PCG will also be authorized to acquire, lease, or accept donations of vessels, aircraft, and other equipment from foreign governments, international organizations, and private entities.

The bill will also establish a PCG Academy to train and develop the skills of its personnel, as well as the creation of a PCG Reserve Force to augment its regular personnel during emergencies and disasters.