House begins tackling civil partnership bills

MANILA -- The House on Representatives' committee on Population and Family Relations kicked off Wednesday its deliberations on the proposed bills legalizing civil partnerships in the country.

The panel created a technical working group to study and consolidate the 2 separate proposals lodged before the panel: House Bills 1015 and 6782 filed by Reps. Bernadette ‘BH’ Herrera and Pantaleon Alvarez, respectively.

For Alvarez, this is a matter of addressing an inequality perpetrated against the LGBT Community.

"It is not a secret that many members of the LGBT community are rejected, abandoned, and shamed by their own families. And yet, when they’ve been able to build – through hard work – something they can call their own, the person whom they built it with is not, by law, entitled to a share in the fruits of their common labor. Instead, by law, it is the family that abandoned and shamed them, they are the compulsory heirs. Regardless of whether you are Catholic, Christian, Muslim, or a non-believer, it is evident that something is not right," Alvarez said.

Alvarez believes that passing the civil partnership bill will ensure that all couples, regardless of whether or not they fall within the traditional definition, are granted fundamental rights to stand beside their partner in times of medical crisis, to make informed decisions on their behalf.

"The government cannot be insensitive and ignorant about their plight. After all, the government demands obligations from all of us, regardless of who we are and the person we love," Alvarez said.

During the hearing, Alvarez answered in the negative when asked by United Senior Citizens Party List Rep. Milagros Aquino Magsaysay if their proposal is a same sex marriage bill.

Meanwhile, Herrera emphasized the duty of lawmakers to ensure that the rights of all individuals to love and be loved are protected.

"As we all know love knows no bounds. It comes in different forms, shapes, and sizes and it is our duty as lawmakers to ensure that the rights of all individuals to love and be loved are protected. And yet there are still some among us who face discrimination simply because of who they choose to love," she said.

"This bill seeks to address this discrimination by extending legal recognition and protection to civil partnerships between 2 consenting adults, regardless of their gender. It is a common sense solution to an issue that has long been overdue for resolution," Herrera added.

