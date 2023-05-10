Comelec naghahanda na sa pagtanggal sa puwesto kay Legazpi Mayor Rosal

MAYNILA — Matapos bigong makakuha ng temporary restraining order (TRO) mula sa Korte Suprema, naglabas na ng order of execution ang Commission on Elections (Comelec) upang opisyal nang matanggal sa puwesto bilang alkalde ng Legazpi City si Mayor Geraldine Rosal.

Ayon sa Comelec, lumipas na kasi ang 5 araw na palugit upang makakuha ng TRO ang kampo ni Rosal mula nang unang matanggap ang ibinabang disqualification order ng Comelec en banc.

"The COMELEC Rules of Procedure provides that the decisions or resolutions of the Commission en banc become final and executory after five (5) days from receipt, unless restrained by the Supreme Court," ayon sa pahayag ng komisyon.

"With the case records showing that the en banc resolution has been duly served to the parties on 4 May 2023, and with no restraining order having been issued by the Supreme Court to date, the same has become final and executory with the issuance of the Certificate of Finality, and will be entered in the Book of Entries of Judgement," paliwanag ng Comelec.

Sa ipinalabas na resolusyon ng Comelec en banc noong May 4, 2023, napatunayang namahagi ng pera si Rosal upang maimpluwensiyahan ang mga botante na paglabag sa section 68 (a) ng Omnibus Election Code.

Hindi rin umano itinanggi ni Rosal na kabilang siya sa mga dumalo sa "2-day Tricycle Driver's Cash Assistance Payout" na isinagawa noong Marso 31, 2022.

Nakita rin umano sa isang post sa Facebook na may mga inilagay na election paraphernalia habang isinasagawa ang aktibidad. Nakasuot rin ng campaign t-shirts si Rosal at mga kasamahan.

Sa bisa ng order of execution, ipinag-utos na ng Comelec ang pagbuo ng Special City Board of Canvassers (SCBOC).

Magsisilbing chairperson nito si Atty. Genesis M. Gatdula, vice-chairperson si Atty. John Rex C. Laudiangco, magiging miyembro rin si Dir. Esther Villaflor-Roxas. Sasamahan din ang mga ito ng tatlong support staff.

Inaatasan din ang SCBOC na mag-convene alas-2 ng hapon sa Mayo 19, 2023 sa Comelec session hall sa Palacio del Gobernador Building sa Intramuros, Maynila.

Dito opisyal na ipapawalang bisa ang proklamasyon ni Rosal bilang alkalde at iproproklama ang pumangalawa sa bilangan na si dating Ako Bikol Representative Alfredo Garbin Jr.

Sa isang press conference sa Maynila, nanawagan naman si Rosal sa Supreme Court na magpalabas na ng TRO.

Kinuwestiyon din niya ang naging desisyon ng Comelec.

"In my petition through my lawyer Romulo Macalintal, I said that the Comelec's decision was so arbitrary because the issue of vote buying was not an issue before the Comelec En Banc... Again, I reiterate how can I be disqualified by Comelec En Banc for vote buying when this was dismissed by the Comelec Division and such issue was not brought to the Comelec En Banc," aniya.

"Yung cash assistance naman it is due then dahil programa po iyon ng lokal na gobyerno, and maybe I was just invited pero hindi ko naman po masasabi na because I was there, they will vote for me. Kasi yung mga tricycle drivers, they have their own minds, hindi ko sila maaano kung iboto nila ako. In fact, when I gave my message to them hindi ko sinabi na iboto ako, sa totoo lang," dagdag ni Rosal.

Sa kabila ng ipinalabas na order of execution at inaashang pag-isyu ng writ of execution sa mga susunod na araw, maaari pa rin umanong makabalik sa puwesto bilang alkalde si Rosal kung ipag-uutos ng Korte Suprema, ayon kay Comelec chair George Garcia.

"In case there is a TRO then no writ of execution will be issued. In case however that the resolution was already executed and there is already the assumption of the proclaimed new mayor but the SC issues a staus quo ante order, then the removed mayor shall reassume to the post," aniya.



