MANILA — A House of Representatives lawmaker on Wednesday filed House Bill 7938 or the proposed "Clean Slate Act," which would allow the expungement of criminal records of "qualified" individuals from government databases.



4PS party-list Rep. JC Abalos explained that individuals who have undergone imprisonment face discrimination when seeking employment, housing, and education, among other things.

"The Philippine Statistics Authority's Labor Force Survey conducted in January 2021 revealed that out of the 43.7 million persons in the labor force, 4.6 percent had a criminal record. Furthermore, the survey indicated that the unemployment rate among persons with a criminal record was 13.8 percent, considerably higher than the national average of 7.1 percent," he said.

"This data demonstrates that individuals with criminal records encounter significant challenges when seeking employment," Abalos added.

According to Abalos, providing a second chance to individuals with criminal records offers them the opportunity to "contribute positively to society and rebuild their lives."

"This proposed bill aims to address the stigma and discrimination faced by deserving and qualified individuals who have completed their sentence and are not guilty of heinous crimes... [This] will allow these individuals to have a clean slate and start anew, thus, providing them the opportunity to break from the cycles of crime," Abalos added.

Under the bill, "expungement" refers to the sealing of a criminal record which renders it inaccessible to the general public.

The bill states that the expungement of one's criminal records is not a matter of right, but a mere privilege which depends on the severity of one's criminal case.