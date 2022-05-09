MANILA – Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday won a second term with a landslide victory and a city council dominated by his allies.

Sotto won the mayoral race against Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo 335,851 to 45,604.

Former Pasig Rep. Dodot Jaworski – Sotto’s running mate – also won as vice mayor with 205,250 votes, a huge margin against his rivals Mario “Junjun” Concepcion (87,716) and Christian Sia (76,028).

Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo – Sotto’s political mentor – secured another term in the House of Representatives after getting 304,157 votes, giving him a comfortable lead against Ricky Eusebio (54,431) and Rex Maliuanag (3,977).

Pasig’s city council slate was also dominated by Sotto’s allies, but the 32-year-old Mayor’s first full slate fell short of sweeping this year’s election after Reggie Balderrama bagged a spot in the first district.

Balderramma occupied the final council slot in the first district with 49,297 votes, making Paul Senogat the lone “Giting ng Pasig” candidate who lost in the polls.

Pasig’s city council winners are as follows:

DISTRICT 1

Kiko Rustia (80,136)

Simon Romulo Tantoco (74,384)

Pao Santiago (61,789)

Volta Delos Santos (51,745)

Kap Eric Gonzales (50,316)

Reggie Balderrama (49,297)

DISTRICT 2

Angelu De Leon (138,427)

Corie Raymundo (120,977)

Syvel Asilo (99,159)

Buboy Agustin (97,218)

Quin Kin Cruz (94,473)

Maro Martires (75,566)

Asilo is not a member of “Giting ng Pasig." Sotto only had 5 candidates for councilor in the second district after TV host Gabriel Bayan withdrew his certificate of candidacy earlier this year.

Bernardo and other losing candidates earlier gathered in a midnight protest outside the Pasig City Hall, casting doubt on Sotto's landslide victory.

“It’s definitely unbelievable. I did not foresee it,” Bernardo told reporters.

“I am not gonna concede an election that I feel I was cheated.”

The vice mayor said his "only recourse" would be to file a petition for a manual recount.

