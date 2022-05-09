MANILA – Facing a massive deficit, Iyo Bernardo said early Tuesday he was not conceding the Pasig mayoralty to incumbent Vico Sotto.

Sotto garnered 325,049 votes as of 12:17 a.m., with 96.73 percent of election returns transmitted, according to partial results aggregated from the Commission on Elections.

Bernardo had 43,947 votes.

“It’s definitely unbelievable. I did not foresee it,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a midnight protest outside the City Hall.

“I am not gonna concede an election that I feel I was cheated.”

Pasig Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo’s supporters hold a midnight protest outside the City Hall as they question Sotto’s impending landslide win.



Crowd chants “Manual! Manual!” As Bernardo and his camp considering filing a petition to manually recount votes in Pasig. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/e6D6g0s2BT — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) May 9, 2022

The “only recourse” is to have a manual recount, Bernardo said, noting that he got zero votes in his own barangay in Kapasigan.

“I think that’s the only recourse also to satisfy all the other Pasigueños who have doubts about this election,” he said.

“Kung ’yung mga taongbayan mismo ng Pasig ang makakausap ko at makikita ko talaga yung actual na boto nila, I would concede,” he said.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to Sotto’s camp for comment, but they have yet to grant requests for an interview.