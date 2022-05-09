MANILA – Facing a massive deficit, Iyo Bernardo said early Tuesday he was not conceding the Pasig mayoralty to incumbent Vico Sotto.
Sotto garnered 325,049 votes as of 12:17 a.m., with 96.73 percent of election returns transmitted, according to partial results aggregated from the Commission on Elections.
Bernardo had 43,947 votes.
“It’s definitely unbelievable. I did not foresee it,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a midnight protest outside the City Hall.
“I am not gonna concede an election that I feel I was cheated.”
The “only recourse” is to have a manual recount, Bernardo said, noting that he got zero votes in his own barangay in Kapasigan.
“I think that’s the only recourse also to satisfy all the other Pasigueños who have doubts about this election,” he said.
“Kung ’yung mga taongbayan mismo ng Pasig ang makakausap ko at makikita ko talaga yung actual na boto nila, I would concede,” he said.
ABS-CBN News has reached out to Sotto’s camp for comment, but they have yet to grant requests for an interview.