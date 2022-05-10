Precinct 1925 in Culiat Elementary School was able to transmit early Tuesday morning after borrowing a working VCM. Its assigned faulty VCM was not repaired. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Teachers had to stay overnight at Culiat Elementary School in Quezon City due to a vote counting machine (VCM) glitch that delayed the transmission of votes by over 12 hours.

The faulty VCM at clustered Precinct 1925 earlier Monday caused almost 3 kilometers of voter queue from the school gate to Tandang Sora Avenue.

A Commission on Elections representative arrived 5 a.m. Tuesday with a technician to try to fix the VCM but was unsuccessful, said school officer-in-charge Jondie Bonilla.

To transmit votes from the precinct, another working VCM from the same school was used. The transmission was completed at around 7:20 a.m.

A total of 497 of the 762 voters from the affected precinct were able to cast their votes. They signed a waiver authorizing the Division Election Supervisor Officer to feed their ballots to the VCM.

The start of the historic May 2022 presidential polls was plagued by faulty VCMs in several other areas.

The Comelec said paper jams, rejected ballots, scanning issues and printing issues were among the reported glitches of the VCMS which were addressed either by troubleshooting or replacement. Some precincts also reported VCMs that failed to initialize.

Despite the glitches and delays, the poll body said the faulty machines were just a small percentage of the total number of VCMs.