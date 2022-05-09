Teves, Macias lead Negros Oriental #Halalan2022 races

MANILA – Pryde Henry Teves was leading a tight gubernatorial race in Negros Oriental, according to the latest partial and unofficial results of the May 9 elections.

As of 12:02 a.m., Tuesday, May 10, 2022, the Bayawan City mayor had 206,285 votes, leading by 10,000 votes to rival Gov. Roel Degamo (195,587).

Liberal Party bet Vice Governor Mark Macias was at third (35,467), followed by independent candidate Ruel Degamo (32,875).

Macias is poised to be succeeded by his brother, Board Member Erwin Macias – Teves' running-mate – who was leading the vice-gubernatorial race (190,516 votes).

Guihulngan city Mayor Guido Reyes, Degamo's running-mate, is trailing at second place (176,247), followed by independent candidate Jose Aldo Muñoz (15,940).

Teves and Macias belong to influential political families in the province, with their ancestors previously serving in Negros Oriental's highest post.

Teves' grandfather, Herminio, and Macias' father, Emilio II, served as Negros Oriental governor.

His elder brother, Arnie, is running for another term as congressman of Negros Oriental's third district, a position that he also previously held.

He was among those who were injured in the Batasang Pambansa bombing in 2007.

There are close to 1 million registered voters in Negros Oriental.

