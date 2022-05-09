MANILA - Incumbent Quezon province governor Danilo "Danny" Suarez is losing his reelection bid, as Quezon 4th district rep. Angelina Tan leads the partial and unofficial tally for the gubernatorial race.

Tan, the running-mate of vice gubernatorial candidate and former Quezon Rep. Third Alcala, is leading the partial and unofficial results with 689,322 votes, based on 87.02 percent of election returns submitted as of 12:32 A.M.

Former House Minority Leader Suarez, who is backed by national election front-runners Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte, lags behind with 274,586

Anacleto "Third" Alcala III leads the vice gubernatorial race with 581,700 votes, with his closest rival, Betty Nantes behind with 245,010 votes. Both Suarez and Nantes are running under the LAKAS-CMD banner.

Meanwhile, incumbent 2nd District Quezon Rep. David "Jayjay" Suarez leads his bid for reelection for a congressional seat, based on partial and unofficial results with 181,192 votes. David is Danilo's son.

Former agriculture secretary Proceso Alcala follows closely with 153,493 votes.

The Alcala and the Suarez clans have long figured in a tug-of-war of power in the province, home to around 2,122,830 people, based on the 2015 census.

Meanwhile, incumbent solon Mark Enverga leads the congressional race in the 1st and 3rd districts of the province. Mike Tan and and Reynante Arrogancia are leading the congressional race in Quezon's 3rd and 4th districts, respectively