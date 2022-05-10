Sotto names 7 Senate contigent to NBOC

Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and House Speaker Rep. Lord Allan Velasco lead the initialization of Consolidation and Canvassing System (CCS) at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Louie Millang, Office of Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III/handout



MANILA — Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III has named 7 senators who will be members of the Senate contingency to the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) together with members of the House of Representatives.

The Senate delegation consists of Senators Imee Marcos, Franklin Drilon, Migz Zubiri, Francis Tolentino, Pia Cayetano, Nancy Binay and Grace Poe. Senators Ralph Recto, Sonny Angara, and Cynthia Villar will be alternates.

Around 173 certificates of canvass (COCs) and election returns will be stored at the Senate premises until they convene and hold a joint session with the House of Representatives into NBOC.

Both chambers of Congress are tasked under the Constitution to consolidate and canvass all votes for president and vice president and proclaim the winners.

“We will try to make it as swift as possible kasi I don't see a delay, unlike 'yung nangyari noong araw kay FPJ (Fernando Poe Jr. and GMA (Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo) dahil napakaraming mga kuwestiyonable na mga COCs, mga ballot boxes,” said Sotto.

The canvassing was marred with hundreds of objections, delaying the presidential proclamation in 2004.

“Grabe 'yun kaya inabot ng siyam-siyam 'yun, ang proclamation was June 6, 2004. I still remember kasi nag-walk out ako dahil puro noted ang ginawa doon, lahat ng objection namin hindi tinanggap,” said Sotto.

“Ito baka pareho ito noong 2016. Automated na, 2-3 days lang tapos na,” adds Sotto.

After proclaiming the winning president and vice president, the Senate will return to its regular session before adjourning indefinitely by June 3.

Sotto plans to continue playing golf for his vacation once his term ends in June.

He said he plans on lowering his handicap which is currently hovering between 9 and 10.

“I don't know what future holds for me at this point. 'Di ko pinag-iisipan basta ang iniisip muna natin relax... I've been working for 24 years in the Senate,” Sotto said.

