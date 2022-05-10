Home  >  News

Unopposed Singson kin swap posts as Ilocos Sur gov, vice gov

Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 10 2022 03:15 PM | Updated as of May 10 2022 03:16 PM

Ilocos Sur Governor Ryan Singson and Vice Governor Jerry Singson. Photos from Ilocos PIO and Jerry Singson's Facebook page
MANILA – The Singson family has reaffirmed its hold on Ilocos Sur, with two members swapping the province’s top elective posts after running unopposed.

After occupying their respective posts for three consecutive terms, Governor Ryan Singson and his uncle, Vice Governor Jerry, will be switching positions. Both were unchallenged in the polls, meaning they only needed one vote to be declared winner.

Jerry got 313,232 votes while Ryan earned 325,807 votes, based on partial and unofficial results on Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan is the son of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Chavit Singson, Jerry's brother.

Aside from Ilocos Sur, other provinces with governor-vice governor tandems that ran unopposed include Agusan del Sur, Davao Occidental, Southern Leyte and Sulu, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group. 

Overall, at least 845 local candidates ran unopposed in this year’s polls.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

