GENERAL SANTOS CITY - Senator Manny Pacquiao’s residence here has become silent a day after the presidential election on Monday.

His house, which has been referred to as the “mansion,” was busy with election-related activities on the eve of the national polls.

Supporters came in droves here shortly after he capped his campaign with a grand rally in Gensan’s Oval area. It was a successful rally attended by thousands of his supporters, according to his camp.

But after Pacquiao lagged in the polls behind former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leni Robredo, based on partial unofficial tally of Comelec data, the retired boxing star has chosen so far to stay quiet.

His media officer sent word that the 43-year-old senator decided to rest after months of touring and campaigning around the country.

Pacquiao also stayed up all night to monitor the poll results.

“(He’s) resting pa po after a very long campaign journey and canvassing monitoring,” said the officer.

Pacquiao’s camp thanked the media people who covered his campaign sorties.

“Its our pleasure to work with all of you. Ipinapaabot po ni Sen. Pacquiao ang lubos na pasasalamat sa mga mamamahayag at nawa'y manatili ang pagiging malaya ng bawat isa sa pamamahayag,” they said.

“Salamat po.”

Based on partial, unofficial results which accounted for 97.43 percent of votes as of 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Marcos Jr. is leading with 30,870,910 votes, followed by Robredo with 14,728,618 votes.

Pacquiao came in at third with 3,601,983 votes.

The boxing superstar is reportedly flying back to Manila where his campaign headquarters is located, Tuesday afternoon.

