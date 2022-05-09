Ruffy Biazon closing in on victory as Muntinlupa mayor

MANILA – Ruffy Biazon is running away with the Muntinlupa mayoralty, based on the latest partial and unofficial results of the Commission of Election's canvassing.

As of 2:02 am on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Biazon, the Muntinlupa congressional representative, garnered 173,674 votes while Red Marinas came in second (57,910), based on 96.06% of Comelec's election returns.

The other mayoralty bets, Nelson Benjamin and Oscar Marmeto, had 1,105 and 1,029 votes, respectively.

Biazon, who has served in the House of Representatives for 15 years, will replace 1Munti party-mate and incumbent Jaime Fresnedi.

Fresnedi, meanwhile, is set to win Biazon's congressional seat after getting 175,889 votes. His lone opponent, Silverio Garing of PDP-Laban, had 50,369.

Meanwhile, 1Munti's bet for the Muntinlupa vice mayoralty Artemio Simundac is also poised to win after getting 126,741 votes over rival Oyo Boy Dioko, who had 93,614 votes.

