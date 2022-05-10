Vice President Leni Robredo greets thousands of supporters during a people-led campaign event, dubbed as “PasigLaban”, along Emerald Avenue and Julia Vargas streets in Ortigas Center, Pasig City, in this video taken at 3:30 p.m. of March 20, 2022. ABS-CBN News ]

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo said Tuesday she would meet her supporters on May 13, who she thanked for bolstering her presidential campaign, even as partial tallies pointed to her defeat to former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Robredo said more details on the Friday gathering in Manila would be released.

"Dalangin ko ang kapanatagan ng loob at linaw ng kinabukasan para sa ating lahat," she added in a series of tweets.

(I pray for peace of mind and clarity of future for all of us.)



Robredo, an independent candidate, had banked on a largely volunteer-driven campaign that saw hundreds of thousands flock to her sorties.

"Muli, nagpapasalamat ako sa sipag, pagkamalikhain, at pusong dinala ng ating hanay sa kampanya. Dahil sa inyo, nasilip natin ang uri ng lipunang kaya nating maabot," she said, addressing her supporters known as "Kakampinks."

(Again, I am thankful for the perseverance, creativity, and passion that our ranks carried in the campaign. Because of you, we saw a glimpse of the kind of society that we can reach.)

The opposition leader also said her camp was consulting experts on alleged irregularities in the transmission of votes reported on social media.

"Agad naming ibabahagi ang anumang resulta ng pag-aaral," she said

(We will immediately share any result of this study.)

With nearly 98 percent of election returns counted as of 4 p.m., Robredo was a distant second to Marcos, who has secured some 30.9 million votes, more than double her 14.7 million votes.

But in a video message posted on Facebook early Tuesday, she called on her supporters to respect the outcome of the polls.

Robredo said she was also attending a Mass in Naga at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to thank her supporters there.

