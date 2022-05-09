Watch more News on iWantTFC

No statement yet from Leni camp, as Robredo trails

NAGA CITY – Four hours after polling precincts closed, and partial and unofficial results of the May 9 polls came in, Bicolanos supporting Leni Robredo gathered at the Quince Martires plaza here on Monday to sing together and offer prayers.

The atmosphere was tense as the crowd sang People Power Revolution anthem “Bayan Ko”, and “Rosas”, one of the songs attached to the Vice President’s campaign, between defiant chants of Robredo’s name.

The crowd praying to Our Lady of Peñafrancia and El Divino Rostro of Naga.



As of 11 p.m., Robredo’s rival and son of the late dictator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., led the polls with more than 25 million votes.

Robredo trailed with 11.9 million votes, with 77.32 percent of election returns transmitted from the total 107,785 clustered precincts.

The crowd turned solemn as they prayed the rosary to Our Lady of Peñafrancia and El Divino Rostro of Naga, both venerated in the province and believed to be miraculous.

“Trample on the devil, disable and paralyze the tracks of those who are manipulating our May 9, 2022 elections: our God-given chance for a better government.”

As of writing, no official statement from Robredo’s camp has been released regarding the election results so far.