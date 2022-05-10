MANILA — Election watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) said Tuesday it has enough volunteers to last until May 15 for its parallel count of votes cast during Monday's elections.

As of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, the PPCRV has only received 4,925 election returns (ERs) from voting precincts within Metro Manila.

Before the elections, the PPCRV said it had some gaps in its signup sheet for manual encoding volunteers.

Now, the are full for the next five days, said PPCRV chairperson Myla Villanueva, adding that if they need more volunteers, they will put out a call through their social media and their website.

What they need is food for the entire team, she said.

Villanueva thanked hundreds of volunteers waiting for their turn to man the terminals for manual encoding.

“Most of them have waited for hours outside. Thank you very much. We appreciate your time and interest in our democratic process," she said.

Many volunteers had actually filled out the online signup sheet only after the elections. And many others decided to try their luck as walk-in volunteers.

The line snaked around the University of Santo Tomas (UST) campus in Manila from Lacson Avenue, down España, into the school premises, all the way to the facade of the school's Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Other volunteers were allowed to wait inside the arena at the bleachers where foreign and local press were stationed to watch the parallel count and manual encoding.

One volunteer is an auditor by profession. He said he is not dismayed by the results of the elections, but expressed concern about allegations of electoral fraud.

He said he wanted to volunteer with his other auditor colleagues to make sure no cheating happened. “Para ma-check lang po ang accuracy," he said.

Another volunteer is a public school teacher. He said he was not happy with the election results and had actually participated in a public protest earlier in the day in Manila.

He and his friends say they are willing to volunteer to find out if any cheating happened. “I think it is part of my responsibility as a teacher to do so. Maraming galit na tao," he said.

The entire process of manual encoding for comparison with electronically transmitted results is expected to take 10 days.

Some of the physical election returns will be coming from far-flung provinces and towns. The process will be long and slow, but Villanueva said they put premium on accuracy.

Some volunteers are still line up along España around 7 p.m. of Tuesday.

