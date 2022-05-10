PPCRV says has so far encoded 2,689 election returns

MANILA — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting said Tuesday afternoon it had so far manually encoded 2,689 election returns for the 2022 national polls.

"We have received 2,689 election returns. These are from the diocese of Archdiocese of Manila, Cubao as well as Novaliches," PPCRV board member Agnes Gervacio said in a press briefing.

The election returns from other polling places are also expected to come Tuesday.

Gervacio said the poll monitor would receive election returns from Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Pasig, and the provinces of Sorsogon, Cavite, Rizal and Batangas in Luzon.

Election returns from Negros Occidental, Cebu and Iloilo in the Visayas and Cagayan de Oro in Mindanao will also be sent to the PPCRV's command center, she added.

PPCRV legal counsel spokesperson, Atty. Vann Dela Cruz said the poll watchdog was "not about speed."

"Hindi kami nakikipag-compete sa media. We are about accuracy,” he said.

The PPCRV, which is the accredited citizens' arm of the Commission on Elections, collects the fourth copy of election returns from clustered precincts in the country.

Its volunteers will then manually encode the printed copies of poll results to verify if they match with the electronic results from the transparency server.

