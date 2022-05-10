PPCRV: Received election returns now almost 5,000

Members of the Electoral Board process the precinct's ballots as voting ends at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) has so far received almost 5,000 election returns, which will be used to verify the results of the 2022 national polls.

"As of 6:15 this evening, we've received 4,925 such returns," PPCRV national chairperson Myla Villanueva said in a press briefing.

The printed election returns will be validated and encoded by the poll watchdog in its command center at the University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavilion.

"We have 106,000 ERs. So quite a long way to go. So far, in matching it's going as in a regular manner," Villanueva added.

The PPCRV, which is the accredited citizens' arm of the Commission on Elections, collects the fourth copy of poll results from clustered precincts in the country.

Hundreds of its volunteers will then manually encode the printed copies of poll results to verify if they match with the electronic results from the transparency server.

To date, there are no discrepancies found with the encoded election returns, the PPCRV chief said.

"Currently, there are no discrepancies. But the sample is small and we would like to report the match rates as it becomes more representative," she added.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results

For live updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here

You can also watch our live coverage here:

RELATED VIDEO