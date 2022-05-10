Volunteers help in the parallel counting of election returns by the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting in Manila on May 10, 2022. PPCRV has so far manually encoded 2,689 election returns in the 2022 national polls. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — "We are not about speed... but we are about accuracy."

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting said this Tuesday following minimal delay in the showing of its unofficial, parallel count of the 2022 election results.

The poll monitor stressed it was vetting the results that came from the Commission on Elections' transparency server before releasing it to the public.

"We took initial verification bago namin ibato. Bakit? Kasi people are looking into what the PPCRV monitor is showing," PPCRV spokesperson Vann Dela Cruz said in a press briefing.

He said the poll watchdog is not competing with the media.

"But right now kasi, tiwala naman tayo na what the media is showing is also the same thing that we are showing," he added.

So far, the Comelec's transparency server has transmitted 98 percent of partial, unofficial results of election returns as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is leading in the presidential election vote count.

He had 31 million votes, according to the poll watchdog.

Marcos is followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 14.7 million votes and Sen. Manny Pacquiao trailed in third, with 3.6 million votes.

In the vice-presidential race, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is leading the pack, with 31.4 million votes.

A distant second is Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, who obtained 9.2 million votes. He is followed by Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, with 8.1 million votes.

