Members of the electoral board process a precinct's ballots as voting ends at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A poll watchdog has not yet recorded any discrepancies in its ongoing validation of election returns from the 2022 national elections, an official said Tuesday.

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting 9(PPCRV) has so far received and encoded 2,689 out of 106,000 printed copies of poll results.

"Right now, wala pa po," PPCRV spokesperson Vann Dela Cruz told reporters in a press briefing. "Once we have those kinds of [incidents], we will of course let the media know."

He made a clarification after the poll monitor made an announcement earlier there was a supposed "discrepancy" while volunteers were encoding the fourth copies of election returns.

"Meron lang mismatched," Dela Cruz said.

"So pagkaganun, we again encode it and kung nag-match na siya, that's the only time to enter it into the system kasi mahalaga na it's verified bago namin pagbanggain dun sa electronically transmitted copies."

The PPCRV, the accredited citizens' arm of the Commission on Elections, manually encodes the printed copies of poll results to verify if they match with the electronic results from the transparency server.

Dela Cruz said they are employing a "double-blind system" wherein volunteers will process the election returns through 2 levels of verification.

Hundreds of volunteers manually encode the printed copies of election returns at the PPCRV's commander center at the University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Dela Cruz said the conduct of the 2022 elections had been "generally peaceful".

"Generally, it's a peaceful election. Yes, we do have received reports of vote counting machines malfunctioning but most of the reports naman na nasabi sa'min ng mga watchers natin na-resolve din po," he said.

