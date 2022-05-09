@PPCRV_live receives 1st batch of election returns for 2022 national polls @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/m8aVmJNMAn — Davinci Maru (@davinci_maru) May 9, 2022

MANILA — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) late Monday night received its first batch of election returns, which will be used to verify the results of the 2022 national polls.

The ERs, which came from Manila, were delivered to the poll watchdog's command center at the University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavilion before Tuesday midnight.

The PPCRV, which is the accredited citizens' arm of the Commission on Elections, manually encodes physical copies of ERs. The group then compares them with electronic results from the transparency server to verify results in this year's polls.

Its volunteers will audit and validate the ERs through manual encoding and 2 levels of verification, Dr. Arwin Serrano, PPCRV director for Voter Education, earlier said.

Based on its partial and unofficial count as of 11:32 p.m. Monday, former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is leading in the presidential election vote count.

He had 25.9 million votes, according to the poll watchdog.

Marcos Jr. is followed by Vice President Leni Robredo at 12.3 million votes and Sen. Manny Pacquiao trailed in third, with 2.6 million votes.

In the vice-presidential race, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is leading the pack, with 25.8 million votes.

A distant second is Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, who obtained 7.7 million votes. He is followed by Senate President Tito Sotto, with 6.9 million votes.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

