Kung may overseas Pinoys na hindi bumoboto, dumami naman ang bilang ng mga seryoso sa pagpapahalaga sa botohan. Pinatunayan iyan ng ilang mga Pinoy sa Andorra at Finland. At kahit may problema pa rin ang mga naghahanap ng nawawalang balota, may solusyon na rito ang COMELEC.

BARCELONA, SPAIN

Sa Andorra nakabase ang International Filipino baritone na si Zip de Guzman. Nagparegister sya sa Barcelona para siya mismo ang mag-feed niya ang kanyang balota sa vote counting machine.

“Ako ay bumiyahe ng 3 oras mula sa Principalidad ng Andorra, patungo sa Barcelona upang personal kong masaksihan at ma-experience ang absentee voting,” saad ni Zip de Guzman, residente ng Andorra.

Sakop ng konsulado ng Barcelona ang katabing bansa ng Andorra na may 162 na Filipino overseas voters.

HELSINKI, FINLAND

Mula Helsinki, Finland ipinakita ni Erica Kanonen ang balotang sealed na ang return envelope. Para hindi masabing tampered at bumagsak sa spoiled o questionable ballots, bibiyahe pa siya patungong Philippine Embassy sa Stockholm.

“Dumating naman yung voting envelope ko from Stockholm around April 15, kaya lang dumating siyang sealed. And ito yung return envelope. So nag-email ako sa Embassy what I should do and since 1 ballot per voter lang ang naka-assign per OFW, may chance that if I open this, ma-declare siya as spoiled kasi ‘di ba baka sabihin tampered with so I need to personally go there,” saad ni Erica Kanonen, residente ng Finland.

Mahalaga raw ang boto niya lalo na kung magiging close fight ang labanan sa pagka-pangulo.

“I think every vote counts (in) this election and parang in the greater scheme of things, it’s just one vote but super close race in my opinion and I really hope to get my vote counted sa final tally and as many people have said this is a very big turning point for the nation, for the country and I think this will set not just for the next six years, the tone for the next 20 years,” dagdag ni Kanonen.

Sakop ng Philippine Embassy sa Stockholm ang Sweden na may 1,089 botante at ang Finland na umaabot sa 467.

LONDON, ENGLAND

Sa London, para masigurong makakarating ang mga balota sa embahada, derecho na drop box ang mga balotang dinadala ng mga botante.

Alas dose sa Lunes ang cut off sa UK o alas siyete ng gabi sa pagtatapos ng botohan sa Pilipinas. May higit 30 libo ng botante sa UK at Ireland. Si Linda, naghahanap ng seal ng ballot packet niya nitong weekend.

“The problem is they sent me a ballot but no seal. The most important is the seal,” sabi ni Rebecca, botante na taga-London.

“Pumunta ako dito para mag claim ng bagong ballot,” sabi naman ni Maricel, botante.

ATHENS, GREECE

Postal voting din ang paraan ng pagboto sa Greece, Cyprus at North Macedonia at dahil sa pandemya, naantala naman ang pagdating ng ilang balota.

“We are bracing ourselves for the influx of more ballots that are returned,” dagdag ni Consul Judy Barbara Robianes ng Philippine Embassy sa Athens.

Tulad ng ibang lugar sa Europa, problema rin dito ang naliligaw na balota.

“We are very much aware that the pandemic has caused a very great disruption in all sorts of services so if there is any delay in the receipts of the ballots, it is not felt just in Greece. It’s not an isolated case. It’s happening worldwide,” sabi ni Consul Judy Barbara Robianes na SBEI chairman din.

Ayon naman kay Consul Therese Cantada ng Philippine Embassy sa Athens, maaari pa ring makaboto ang mga hindi nakatanggap ng balota.

“Voters who have not yet received their mailed ballots may come to the embassy, comply with the requirements of the Comelec and they can be given a replacement ballot.” saad ni Consul Therese Cantada na SBRCG chairman din.

Paalala naman ni Cantada sa mga botante: “If it arrives after May 9, 2 pm. So anything that arrives after 2 pm will be considered invalid. And second, if you submit your ballot without a signature.”

Kaya naman ang ibang Pinoy, sinadya na ang kanilang balota sa embahada at doon na bumoto.

Sinuyod ng consular mission ng embahada ang Thessaloniki, Greece at sa Nicosia, Cyprus para mangolekta ng balota at magbigay ng replacement ballots.

(Kasama ang ulat ni Sandra Sotelo Aboy sa Spain, Elmina Buado sa Sweden at Joefer Tacardon sa United Kingdom)

