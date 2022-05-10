Sen. Richard Gordon, during a special session on the granting of “necessary” powers to President Rodrigo Duterte to address the COVID-19 situation on March 23, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB/file

MANILA – Sen. Richard Gordon has conceded from the 2022 senatorial race after not making it to the Magic 12.

"The people have spoken, and I bow to their will," Gordon said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Gordon also thanked his supporters and those who had worked with him over the election period, saying: "To those who believed and stood with me to the end, I am deeply grateful."

The senator also congratulated the winners of the senatorial race, wishing them success in their new six-year terms.

"I will forever desire victory and unity for our country and I pray that the Lord guide all our newly elected leaders as they endeavor to move our nation forward," Gordon added.

Even in his loss, Gordon said that he will be "moving on" from the election results with "courage, our heads held high, with no regrets, and even more committed to bring peace, prosperity, upliftment, and dignity to the life of every Filipino."

Gordon, who ran under the senatorial slate of Vice-President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, ranked 22nd in the senatorial race with 8,273,848 votes.

Of the candidates in the opposition slate, only Sen. Risa Hontiveros made it to the Magic 12, according the latest partial, unofficial results sourced from the Comelec Transparency Server as of 9:02 PM, May 10, 2022.

The results reflect 98.14% of the transmitted election returns from 105,775 of 107,785 clustered precincts.

