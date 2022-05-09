MANILA – Just minutes after Vice-President Leni Robredo publicized her stand on the current election results, running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan issued his own statement vowing to continue fighting for the marginalized.

"Hindi pa tapos ang bilangan. Sa ilang mga presinto, hindi pa tapos ang botohan. May mga tanong tungkol sa proseso na hindi pa nasasagot. Hindi pa tapos ang ating gawain," Pangilinan, whose campaign focused on the welfare of farmers and fisherfolk, said.

(The counting is not over yet. In some precincts, voting is not yet over. There are still questions about the process that are still unanswered. Our work is not yet finished.)

He added that he worried many Filipinos would continue to struggle and that a bleak future awaited them.

"Bukas, paggising natin at sa susunod na mga umaga, mahirap pa rin ang ating mga magsasaka at mangingisda. Hindi pa rin makakapangisda sa sarili nating karagatan ang ating mga mandaragat. Ipagtatabuyan pa rin ng China," Pangilinan added.

(When we wake up tomorrow and in the coming days, our farmers and fisherfolk are still poor. Our fishermen still can't fish in our own waters, they will still be bullied by China.)

"Hindi pa rin maibabalik ang ninakaw ng Pharmally. Patuloy pa rin ang smuggling ng gulay. Mataas pa rin ang presyo ng pagkain. Marami pa rin ang gutom. Hindi pa tapos ang laban."

(The money stolen by Pharmally has yet to be returned. Smuggling of vegetables continue. Prices of food are still high. A lot of people are still hungry. The fight is not yet over.)

Pangilinan said he will continue to fight for the marginalized.

"Ipagpatuloy natin ang mga naumpisahan para iangat ang buhay at kabuhayan ng mga magsasaka, mangingisda, at ng lahat ng nasa laylayan – kahanay man o hindi. Ngayon at sa mga susunod na bukas, mas kakailanganin natin ang ginising nating radikal na pagmamahal para sa kapwa Pilipino," he said.

(We will continue what we have started to improve the lives of the farmers, fisherfolk and everyone in the fringes of society, whether they support us or not. Now and in the coming days, we will need more of the radical love we have for our fellow Filipinos.)

"Sa lahat ng bahagi ng Pilipinas, nakapagtanim tayo ng malulusog na binhi ng pag-asa. Kailangan nating alagaan. Tuloy nating ipaglaban ang mahal natin.

(We have planted the seeds of hope in different parts of the country. Let us take care of that. Let us continue fighting for what we love.)

"Magwawagi rin ang katotohanan. Magwawagi rin tayo. Aani rin tayo. Hindi natutulog ang Diyos."

(Truth will prevail. We will win. We will be able to harvest the fruits of our hard work. God is not sleeping on us.)

Pangilinan has so far received 8,724,776 votes, according to partial, unofficial results from the Commission on Elections transparency server as of 3:32 a.m.

He trailed Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, who has more than 29.5 million votes so far.

Robredo is behind Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., who currently has more than 29 million votes.

