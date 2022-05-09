MANILA – Ramon "Guwapo" Guico III maintained a substantial lead over incumbent Amado "Pogi" Espino for the Pangasinan governorship, partial and unofficial results from the Commission of Elections showed.

As of 5:02 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Guico had 880,113 to Espino's 692,535 votes, based on 99.14% of Comelec's election returns.

Rolly Jimenez and Caloy Padilla – the other challengers – had 6,177 and 3,221 votes, respectively.

Guico, the province's 5th District Representative, is a Nacionalista Party candidate while Espino is the local Abante Pangasinan Ilokano party-list's bet.

Espino's running mate and vice governor candidate Nikiboy Reyes, meanwhile, had 546,281 votes, as of writing, trailing frontrunner Mark Lambino of Lakas-CMD (872,657 votes).

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results

For live updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here

You can also watch our live coverage here: