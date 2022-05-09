Rep. Mike Defensor and his Malayang Quezon City slate. Photo from Defensor's Facebook page.

MANILA – Anakalusugan Rep. Mike Defensor continued to lag behind incumbent Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, based on partial, unofficial results early Tuesday.

As of 2:17 a.m., with 90.31 percent of election returns, Defensor received 378,970 votes, while Belmonte got 600,266 votes.

Defensor's running mate, former Rep. Winnie Castelo (394,713 votes), was also losing to incumbent Vice-Mayor Gian Sotto (538,049 votes).

Among the members of Defensor's Malayang Quezon City slate, only Councilor Marvin Rillo, who is running for fourth district representative, is in first place.

He is leading the race in the fourth district with 74,266 votes, followed by Bong Suntay with 72,766 votes.

The other candidates in Defensor's slate – Rep. Onyx Crisologo, Rep. Precious Hipolito Castelo, Rep. Allan Benedict Reyes, Rose Lin and former Rep. Vincent "Bingbong" Crisologo – were trailing in their respective districts.

