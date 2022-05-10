Courtesy of House of Representatives/Alfred Romualdez Facebook Page

MANILA — Martin and Alfred Romualdez, cousins of Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. who won a landslide presidential election victory, are poised to secure fresh mandates, based on partial tallies as of Tuesday.

Martin Romualdez, who served as House majority leader, is seeking another term as representative of Leyte's first district unopposed. Without rivals, he needs only 1 vote in to be declared winner.

He has secured 180,806 votes, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Commission on Elections data as of 11:47 a.m. Tuesday.

Romualdez's wife, Yedda, is also projected to return to the lower chamber after the party-list she represents, Tingog, got 865,723 or 2.42 percent of votes, based on partial, unofficial results before noon.

Another Marcos cousin, Alfred Romualdez, is poised for reelection as mayor of Tacloban, Leyte.

He secured a lead of around 10,000 votes over his closest rival Jerry "Sambo" Yaokasin, with 100 percent of election returns counted as of 11:47 a.m.

Meanwhile, Leyte 5th District Rep. Carl Nicolas Cari, who is also running unopposed, has secured 171,620 votes.

Anna Veloso-Tuazon clinched the House seat at Leyte's 3rd district with no challengers. She got at least 53,457 votes. Her father Leyte 3rd District Rep. Vicente Veloso III earlier abandoned his reelection bid.

Another Eastern Visayas candidate who ran unopposed, Biliran Lone District Rep. Gerardo "Gerryboy" Espina Jr., obtained 74,502 votes.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.