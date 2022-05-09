Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. thanks his supporters in a video message on May 9, 2022, after the partial and unofficial tally showed that he leads the presidential race with more than 24 million votes. Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos Facebook page/screengrab

MANILA — Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday thanked his supporters for his wide lead in the 2022 presidential race, but cautioned them to continue being vigilant until the counting is done.

In a video message Monday evening, Marcos Jr. expressed his gratitude for those who stayed with him and joined his campaign over the last six months.

"I want to thank you for all that you have done for us. There are thousands of you out there, volunteers, parallel groups, political leaders that have cast their lot with us because of their belief in our message of unity... because of their belief in the candidates, sa tambalang Marcos at Duterte," he said.

Marcos Jr. and his runningmate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte are both leading by wide margins in the presidential and vice-presidential races.

As of 10:47 PM, May 9, 2022, Marcos got a record 24,565,511 votes, while Duterte obtained 24,411,764 votes, based on the latest partial and unofficial tally sourced from the Comelec transparency server.

With this, Marcos Jr. surpassed the 16 million votes that President Rodrigo Duterte got in 2016.

As of writing, 75.65 percent of election returns have been transmitted, reflecting 81,534 of 107,785 clustered precincts.

"Magpapasalamat ako sa mga kababayan ko na nandiyan sila at nagsuporta sila hindi lamang sa mga kandidato, hindi lamang sa aming partido, kung hindi sa magandang bukas ng ating minamahal na Pilipinas," Marcos Jr. said.

(I want to thank our fellowmen who have been there and have supported not only the candidates and our party, but also our beloved Philippines.)

But the former senator cautioned his supporters to continue being vigilant as the counting is not yet over.

"Hindi pa tapos ang bilangan. Marami nang magsasabi na tapos na, pero hindi pa talaga, kaya antayin pa natin hanggang maliwanag na maliwanag, 100 percent na ang pagbilang... hangga't tayo'y mag-celebrate o mag-isip na tapos na," he said.

(The counting is not yet done. A lot of people have been saying that it's over, but it's not. So let's wait until it's very clear, until the counting reaches 100 percent, that's when we celebrate or think that it's over.)

After his speech, Marcos Jr. was joined by his wife Louise and his son William Vincent.

Marcos has repeatedly claimed he was cheated in the 2016 vice presidential race, where Vice President Leni Robredo won by a slim margin. The Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal unanimously junked Marcos' petition.

If Marcos officially wins the 2022 elections, he will lead a country that is P12 trillion in debt with a debt-to-GDP ratio of more than 60 percent. He will also have to address issues such as recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, Manila's competing claims with China in the West Philippine Sea, as well as rising commodity prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.