MANILA – Eugenio Jose "Bong" Lacson and Jeffrey Ferrer are on their way to remaining as governor and vice governor, respectively, of Negros Occidental.

As of 1:47 a.m., May 10, 2022, Lacson earned 872,598 votes, leading by a wide margin over Juan Orola Jr. (53,948 votes) and Ma. Socorro Sibulan (15,238).

Ferrer, meanwhile, got 763,249 votes, while Jonry Gargarita had 65,870 votes.

Lacson and Ferrer endorsed different presidential bets in the May 9 polls, with the governor supporting Vice-President Leni Robredo and the vice governor backing former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Negros Occidental, known as a major contributor of the Philippines' sugar supply, is also among the country's vote-rich provinces.

According to the latest Comelec data, there were more than 1.9 million voters in the province in 2022.

In the capital Bacolod City, meanwhile, former congressman Albee Benitez is also seen to be elected mayor based on the latest partial and unofficial count.

Benitez got 157,693 votes, leading over re-electionist Evelio "Bing" Leonardia by close to 60,000 votes.

The current Bacolod City mayor got 98,021 votes.

Vice-Mayor El Cid Familiarian, meanwhile, is closing in another term.

He led in the vice mayoral race in the city with 117,811 votes, ahead of opponents Cesar Distrito and Wilson Gamboa Jr. with 94,851 and 29,167 votes, respectively.

