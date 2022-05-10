MANILA — Rep. Jocelyn "Josy" Limkaichong has won her third and final term as congresswoman of Negros Oriental's first district.

Limkaichong, who ran unopposed, got 136,594 votes from her constituents, based on the latest data from the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) transparency server.

The votes reflect 435 election returns in her district.

Limkaichong, who is also the national vice president of Liberal Party, is one of the 845 candidates in the 2022 elections who do not have any opponents.

Uncontested candidates only need one vote to win the posts they are running for.

This is the first time since 2016 that she ran unopposed.

During the 2016 and 2019 elections, her closest rival was Jacinto "Jing" Paras, who later became President Rodrigo Duterte's adviser on political affairs.

This is Limkaichong's second stint as congresswoman. She was first elected in 2007, succeeding Paras to represent the northern towns of Negros Oriental.

Instead of running for a third term during her first stint, she ran for Negros Oriental governor in 2013. She lost to incumbent Gov. Roel Degamo.

As representative of the province's first district, her constituents include residents of Ayungon, Bindoy, Canlaon, Guihulngan, Jimalalud, La Libertad, Manjuyod, Tayasan, and Vallehermoso.

Manjuyod, Bindoy, and Guihulngan were among the areas hardest hit by Typhoon Odette in December 2021.

Limkaichong is also among the key local officials in Negros Oriental who campaigned for Vice President Leni Robredo and her party-mate, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan in the 2022 polls.

