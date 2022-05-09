MANILA – Several reelectionist mayors topped the partial, unofficial results in their respective cities.

As of 6:02 a.m. Tuesday, nine out of the 17 Metro Manila cities have already transmitted 100 percent of their election returns.

Imelda Aguilar won the Las Piñas mayoralty with 108,644 votes, beating Ferds Eusebio by more than 70,000 votes.

Abby Binay also secured another term with 338,819 votes. Her rival, Joel Hernandez, only got 16,640 votes.

In Pasig City, Mayor Vico Sotto also got reelected as the city's top executive after getting 335,851 votes. Vice Mayor Iyo Bernardo got 45,604 votes.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora also secured another term after getting 66,883 votes.

Mayor Ike Ponce of Pateros, likewise, secured a third term with 28,534 votes.

Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro was also elected for a fresh term with 183,878 votes. His rival, former mayor Bayani Fernando, received 40,149 votes.

In Malabon, former vice mayor Jeannie Sandoval was elected as the new mayor in a close fight with Enzo Oreta. Sandoval received 94,826 votes, while Oreta received 93,547 votes.

Rep. Eric Olivarez of Parañaque is the city's new mayor after getting 174,397 votes.

In Valenzuela, Rep. Wes Gatchalian was also elected as the new mayor with 275,650 votes. He will be exchanging positions with his brother, Rex Gatchalian, who will be the new representative of the First District of Valenzuela.

