In the small town of Pantao Ragat in Lanao del Norte, residents there voted unanimously for Leni Robredo as their president.

Based on the partial and unofficial count from Comelec's Transparency Media Server, Robredo got 9,842 votes. The rest of the presidential aspirants got zero votes, including former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

The lone female presidential candidate was in Lanao del Norte last April 1 to campaign.

In the vice presidential race, Pantao Ragat voted between Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan. Duterte got 6,843 votes versus Pangilinan's 2,984 votes.

In all of Lanao del Norte, Marcos was leading with 184,332 votes against Robredo's 46,647 votes. Duterte, meanwhile, was the frontrunner with (229,945), while Pangilinan was a far No. 2 (23,958).

Based on a 2020 census, Pantao Ragat has a population of 30,247.

