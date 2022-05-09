MANILA — Iloilo Gov. Arthur "Toto" Defensor Jr. and Vice-Governor Christine "Tingting" Garin are on their way to getting fresh terms.

As of 2:17 a.m., May 10, 2022, Defensor received 862,724 votes, leading by a wide margin over his opponent Noli Gil (24,707 votes).

Garin, who ran uncontested, earned 702,339 votes.

A second-generation politician, Defensor is the son of former governor Arthur Defensor Sr., whom he succeeded in 2019.

Before he was elected governor, Defensor served as congressman of the province's third district from 2010 to 2019.

Garin, meanwhile, is the sister of former Iloilo Vice-Governor Richard Garin, wife is former health secretary Janette Garin.

In the capital Iloilo City, meanwhile, Mayor Jerry Treñas and Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon are also poised to win new terms.

Treñas got 183,891 votes, leading over Jun Capulot (53,574) and independent candidate Vicente Ang (773).

Ganzon, with 161,206 votes, also won by a wide margin over his opponent Kayser Jadulos (40,923 votes).

Treñas and Ganzon, while supporting different presidential candidates, ran as a tandem in the May 9 polls.

Treñas was an open supporter of Vice President Leni Robredo, while Ganzon endorsed former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

With more than 1.6 million votes, Iloilo is among the country's vote-rich provinces.

Bookmark the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial unofficial tally of election returns.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.