Comelec eyes proclamation of winning senators, party-lists this week

Senatorial candidate Robin Padilla attends the Presidential and Vice Presidential aspirants Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and Sara Duterte campaign sortie in the town of Narvacan in Ilocos Sur on Feb. 17, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc sitting as the National Board of Canvassers (NBOC) for senators and party-lists may proclaim winners this week, an official said Tuesday.

“Kakayanin natin within this week kung pwede... Baka hopefully this week kung kakayanin magpro-proclaim na tayo," said commissioner Marlon Casquejo.

(We will try within this week, if possible. Perhaps hopefully this week, we can proclaim winners.)



Casquejo, who chairs the poll body’s steering committee, released a line graph showing that more than 80,000 transmissions were received by 11 p.m. of Monday night.

"It’s more on the preparation," Casquejo said of the transmission pace.

Commissioner George Garcia agreed, saying: "It's because of the improved and upgraded equipment and system so as to prevent the 2019 scenario."

A 7-hour technical glitch delayed parallel vote tallies in the 2019 Senate elections.

In this year's Senate race, actor Robin Padilla has emerged as the frontrunner with 26,338,482 votes, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of 4:17 p.m.

