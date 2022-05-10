Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets supporters during a a grand rally at the Lima Commercial Estate along the border of Lipa and Malvar Batangas on April 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections en banc has affirmed the dismissal of 3 disqualification cases against Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. who won a landslide presidential election victory based on partial tallies as of Tuesday.

Motions for reconsideration "failed to raise new matters that would warrant the reversal" of the cases' dismissal, said the poll body.

The Commission on Elections En Banc dismisses the 3 disqualification cases against Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. pic.twitter.com/dV2mbuF6iK — RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News (@RG_Cruz12479) May 10, 2022

With more than 97 percent of election results transmitted, Marcos had secured some 30.7 million votes, more than double the tally of his nearest rival Vice President Leni Robredo, based on partial unofficial tallies as of 11:17 a.m.

