MANILA – Unopposed candidate Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin has won a third consecutive term as representative of Pampanga's first district.

Lazatin receives 222,096 votes, based on 548 election returns as of 5:47 a.m. Tuesday. Unopposed candidates need only one vote to be declared the winner.

Lazatin, who ran under ruling party PDP-Laban, was among 38 unopposed candidates for district representative. A total of 845 candidates were unchallenged in this year's elections, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

Lazatin had served as representative of Pampanga's 1st district from 2016 to 2019 and from 2019 to 2022.

In 2018, the lawmaker denied he owned the SUV with plate number "8" involved in a road rage incident in Angeles City, Pampanga.

