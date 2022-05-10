MANILA — Camarines Norte Governor Edgardo "Egay" Tallado is set to lose his re-election bid to a brother of action start Robin Padilla, partial results showed on Tuesday.

With 99.84 percent of election returns transmitted, Ricarte "Dong" Padilla led the province's gubernatorial race with 161,786 votes, compared to Tallado's 147,632 votes, as of 2:02 p.m.

This partial, unofficial tally aggregated from Commission on Elections data shows votes from 629 of 630 clustered precincts in Camarines Norte.

The Office of the Ombudsman in 2015 suspended Tallado for "grave misconduct and oppression/abuse of authority" due to complaints from several provincial government employees.

He was again suspended in 2016 after his sex video and nude photos with an alleged mistress circulated.

The scandal led to other controversies, including his wife's nearly weeklong disappearance and his removal from the Liberal party.

In the 2022 elections, Tallado ran under PDP-Laban, while Padilla was fielded by Aksyon Demokratiko.

