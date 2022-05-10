MANILA — Dinagat Islands may have a new governor soon after incumbent Arlene "Kaka" Bag-ao fell behind her opponent in the 2022 local race.

As of 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, Vice Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. was leading the gubernatorial race with 33,993 votes.

Demerey was leading by more than 8,000 votes over incumbent governor Bag-ao, who had 25,552 votes.

The tally is sourced from the Comelec Transparency Server, reflecting 98 percent of the election returns transmitted there from 147 of 150 clustered precincts.

Bag-ao had been dubbed the "Dragon Slayer" by the local media over her victory over the influential Ecleo political dynasty in the province in 2019.

In the vice-gubernatorial race, Benglen Ecleo was leading with 32,446 votes, ahead of independent bet Sanny Seco who had 20,499 votes.

Ecleo is a son of Philippine Benevolent Missionaries Association, Incorporated founder Ruben Edera Ecleo Sr. and brother of murder convict Ruben Ecleo Jr.

Other members of the Ecleo clan are also poised to secure local positions in the province.

Gwen Ecleo-Pols is among the top contenders in the race for board member of Dinagat Islands' second district, while Alan Ecleo is also leading the congressional race.

