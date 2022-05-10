MANILA – A somber mood punctuated by upbeat songs, chants, and speeches pervaded the volunteer headquarters of Vice-President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan’s campaign on election night Monday, as initial returns showed Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. running away with the presidency.

Robredo-Pangilinan supporters gathered at the volunteer center in Katipunan Avenue for an election watch night to monitor the results.

But instead, it turned emotional with speakers sharing memorable stories from the three-month campaign and encouraging supporters to keep hope.

Sadness, anger, hope—some of the emotions running among volunteers & supporters of Robredo & Pangilinan at the Katipunan HQ after midnight.



“Sobrang baba ng mga morale natin ngayon, pero naniniwala ako na maya-maya lang, pagtatawanan natin lang lahat ng ito. Tama?” said social media celebrity AC Soriano, one of those who spoke onstage, attempting to put smiles.

Soriano impersonated an artist supporting Marcos Jr.’s candidacy.

"Sabay-sabay tayong babangon sa pagkalugmok na ito … Ipapakita natin sa kanila ang tunay na unity,” Soriano said.

“Sabay-sabay tayong babangon sa pagkalugmok na ito… ipapakita natin sa kanila ang tunay na unity!”



Others who gave remarks or expressed solidarity showed their anger over the turnout of the election, but nonetheless thanked fellow supporters who did not give up.

Some repeatedly said their fight is not yet done, a statement echoed by Robredo during her remarks to supporters after midnight.

Youth members of the “South Caloocan for Leni” volunteer group were among those who sang along out long at the end of the program as the campaign anthem “Rosas” was played.

They had come from Caloocan City after monitoring local precincts.

“Hindi ito ang plano namin, ang plano namin ay victory party. Kasi una’t una pa lang alam namin na nasa amin ang momentum,” said volunteer Elsa Francisco.

"Umiiyak kami ngayon dito sa Katipunan ... Bukas, kayo ang iiyak."

Leni volunteer Elsa Francisco admits they were surprised by the result of the voting after what they saw was the momentum of the VP's campaign.



Jobelle Encarnacion was in tears as she urged Filipinos to become better voters.

"Harap-harapan na tayong dinuduga, bakit hindi pa nagigising ang Pilipino? Hindi bayan ang tingin nila sa atin, negosyo. Hindi ‘yon pagmamahal," she said.

"Harap-harapan na tayong dinuduga, bakit hindi pa nagigising ang Pilipino? Hindi bayan ang tingin nila sa atin, negosyo. Hindi ‘yon pagmamahal."



Nold Padilla also lamented the projected outcome of the polls especially after their experience in the campaign.

“Ngayon lang tayo nagkaroon ng chance na mangarap para sa kinabukasan na maganda, tapos ngayon parang sinasabi nila sa atin na hindi natin deserve,” he said.

“Hindi kami papayag na mabawi sa amin 'yong pag-asa na hinawakan namin sa ilang buwan ng pakikibaka.”

What's next? we asked volunteer Patrick Lopez. He pointed to volunteerism in the campaign.



With the election over, Patrick Lopez hopes the volunteerism spurred by the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem would not remain confined to the campaign but actually affect more citizens.

“Hindi matatapos sa eleksyong ito ang grupong nabuo namin. Ang grupong ito ay patuloy na hahakbang, patuloy na titindig, patuloy na lalaban para sa bayan,” Lopez said.

Even at the event, volunteers roamed the area offering donated food and water to members of the audience.

The group announced online portals to report polling areas that need to be observed or anomalous activities in their area.

They also called on volunteers to join a protest action outside the Comelec on Tuesday morning.