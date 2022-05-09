After Halalan 2022, Ping Lacson says 'I'm going home'

MANILA -- Presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson said on Tuesday he is "going home," a day after the May 9 elections where he is in 5th place.

Partial, unofficial results from Commission on Elections (Comelec) data as of May 10, 5:47 a.m. and from 95.03% of Election Returns show that Lacson has only garnered 864,924 votes or less than 2% of total votes counted.

Frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was leading the tally with 30,260,904 votes.

"I’m going home. After being away too long looking after the needs of other people, it is time to serve my family for a change," Lacson said in a tweet.

"Enjoying peace and quiet in these challenging times will probably be my life’s greatest reward," he added.

The police chief-turned-lawmaker has previously told reporters that he would be "at peace" with whatever the election results may be.

"Sabi ko nga eh, dalawa lang ang pwedeng puntahan eh: pwede pumunta ka ng Malacañang o umuwi ka ng bahay. Pag umuwi ka ng bahay, e di masaya buhay mo kasi tahimik ang buhay."

(Like I said, there are only 2 outcomes: either you go to Malacanang or you go home. If you go home, then your life is quiet and peaceful.)

"I've stayed in government for 50 years, and I feel fulfilled, ginawa ko naman yung trabaho ko (I did my job)."

Lacson’s 2022 presidential bid is his second, after his loss in the 2004 polls won by the sitting President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

"I've learned a lot in the 2004 run," Lacson told the media in October a few weeks after he filed his certificate of candidacy.

Lacson said his biggest takeaway from that election was: "Do not run as an orphan."

Back then, the former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief was forced to campaign with only a few allies after the Laban ng Demokratikong Pilipino (LDP) was spilt into two factions, with former Sen. Agapito "Butz" Aquino backing Lacson's candidacy and the late Sen. Edgardo Angara supporting the bid of actor Fernando Poe Jr.

For the 2022 elections, Lacson initially ran as the standard bearer of Partido Reporma, but quit after its leaders shifted their support to his rival Vice President Leni Robredo in March.

WIN

Candidates who seek the presidency again after losing their first bid tend to have worse results in their second or third attempts at bagging the country's top elected post, according to data from the Comelec.

Lacson did better in the 2004 polls where he placed third with 3.5 million votes or around 10% of total votes counted. Actor Fernando Poe Jr. placed second in the polls, losing narrowly to Macapagal-Arroyo.

The late Sen. Miriam Defensor Santiago ranked 2nd in the 1992 presidential elections, with 19.73 percent of votes. She placed 7th in the 1998 polls with only 2.96 percent of votes.

In the 2016 elections, Santiago improved her 1998 numbers and placed 5th with 3.4 percent of votes. The standing, however, was still a far cry from her maiden run for the presidency.

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos landed in 5th place in the 1992 presidential elections with 10.32 percent of votes. She tried her luck again in 1998, but withdrew from the presidential race after getting low survey ratings.

In the 1998 polls, late Sen. Raul Roco placed 3rd with 13.83 percent of votes, but dropped to 4th place with 6.45 percent in his second attempt in 2004.

Evangelist Bro. Eddie Villanueva placed 5th in his first presidential bid in 2004, with 6.16 percent of total votes. He had the same showing in the 2010 national elections, but his share of votes dipped to 3.12 percent.

Communications expert Joyce Ramirez earlier told ABS-CBN News that a candidate who has lost once has little to no chance of winning again.

"To convince people for the top post, there should be a record of consistent winning. Otherwise, it does not entice confidence if one has a record of loss," she said.

Lacson started his career in public service in 1971 as an intelligence officer and eventually rose to become head of the Philippine National Police by 1999. He was first elected senator in 2001. -- with reports from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News